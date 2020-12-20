Gerald Kelley

KELLEY, Gerald Chain
91, of Tucson, passed on December 9, 2020. A Tucson resident since 1980, he previously resided in Fairbanks, AK, where he was a scientific photographer at the Arctic Health Research Center for ten years, and later managed the University of Alaska photo lab for several years. He also led wildlife photography workshops in Denali National Park during summer months. Enlisting at age 16, he served over 20 years as an official photographer in the U.S. Marine Corps. Upon retirement he continued his life-long profession of photography until at age 80 he retired for good. For 44 years he was a self-employed wildlife photographer furnishing books, magazines, calendars, etc., with wildlife photos from three continents, and was widely published throughout the world. For him it was always a labor of love and he felt blessed that he was able to pursue the "best job in the world." Jerry also holds a Diamond Star rating in the Photographic Society of America's Nature Division, and he won many prestigious awards in International Salons. Predeceased in death by his youngest son, Dennis. Jerry is survived by his wife, Ruth; son, James (Heidi) in Alaska; daughter, Colleen in Tucson; son, Mike (Olena) in Texas; stepdaughter, Kathleen Carter (Sam) in Tucson; four grandchildren, Tracey, Travis, Patrick and Andrew and five great-grandchildren. At his request there will be no services. He will be cremated and his ashes interred at the AZ National Veterans Cemetery in Marana, AZ. Arrangements by AVENIDAS.
