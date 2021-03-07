Gerald Merrell

MERRELL, Gerald Don

After a tough surgery and complications with Covid 19, Gerald Don Merrell passed away peacefully in his home just before dawn on Sunday, January 24, 2021 at the age of 79. He was in the company of his loving daughter and son for home hospice care after a three-month battle.

Jerry, as his friends and family called him, was well known for having a passion, some might say obsession, for crafting with wood. Whether he was making a cabinet for his family, making a bowl for a friend, or turning an urn for someone he loved, the beauty that he put into his craft was truly awe inspiring. If you were lucky enough to receive one of Jerry's finished projects, you absolutely knew that what you received was crafted by a true artist and wood master.

Jerry was born in Los Angeles and grew up on a small farm in Hobbs, New Mexico. After meeting his wife Alicia, the two x-ray technicians eventually settled down in Tucson and adopted two children. Jerry was a cowboy at heart who loved country music and western movies. Often seen in western attire wearing one of his favorite cowboy hats, Jerry always brought a smile to people's faces with his friendly demeanor and stories of life and wonder. Jerry was also known for being an amazing devoted father and tata, loving brother, true friend, hard worker, and appreciator of good whiskey and tequila.

Jerry is survived by his son, Matthew; daughter, Lisa; grandchildren, Riley and Sabrina and brothers, Richard and Michael. Anyone who knew Jerry knew he loved his wife, Alicia with all his heart and is peacefully resting with her now. Jerry will be missed dearly by all.