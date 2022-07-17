Gerald Plumb

Plumb, Gerald. Husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather left us on July 6, 2022. Gerald was born on August 27, 1935 in Detroit, Michigan. He is preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Maureen Plumb and his parents Clarence and Philomene Plumb. He is survived by daughter Katherine (Paul), sons Jeffrey and Ronald (Allison), grandchildren Megan Miner Larsen and Tanner Miner and great-grandchildren Ryleigh, Arick, Brighten and Cadence Larsen. Gerald and Maureen lived in Detroit until 1973 when they moved to Tucson, Arizona. Gerald enjoyed fly fishing, shooting and spending time with his family. Funeral mass will be held in conjunction with Maureen's service on July 30, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations be made to: St. Labre Indian School, P.O. Box 216, Ashland, MT 59003-9989, the American Cancer Society or Gospel Rescue Mission in Tucson, Arizona. Arrangements handled by Bring's. Internment will be private.