Gerald Schierenberg

SCHIERENBERG, Gerald R.
On August 31, 2020, Gerald R. Schierenberg,
69, passed away peacefully in his sleep.
Gary was born on December 13, 1950 to Norma and Roy Schierenberg in Garden City, Kansas.
He was raised in Denver, Colorado and has resided in Tucson for the past 23 years. He attended the University of Northern Colorado, served in the U.S. Navy, and retired as a Conductor for Union Pacific. He is survived by his sister, Linda Crites (Gary); three nephews, Doug (Rene), Darin (Cassie) and David (Nicole); seven great-nephews and nieces and three great-great-nephews and a great-great-niece. A Celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charity. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.
