Geraldine Carlile

CARLILE, Geraldine "Jeri" (Wesson)
died surrounded by her family on February 14, 2020. Jeri was born June 26, 1940 in Tucson, the city that she loved. She was a 1958 graduate on Tucson High School and she studied journalism at the University of Arizona. Jeri was a reporter for the Tucson Daily Citizen and she also worked at Arizona Electric Power Cooperative in Benson, Arizona. Jeri's interests included genealogy, history, traveling, reading, and collecting dozens of penguin figurines. She enjoyed living in the Amory Del Sol neighborhood and she and her family were so grateful for all the care and support of her friends and neighbors. Jeri also loved lunching with her THS buddy group. Most of all, Jeri loved her family. She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Maxine (Decker) Wesson; husband, Cecil Carlile, and her first husband and father of her children, Lawrence Sullivan. She is survived by her sister, Marilyn (Richard Linger) Johnson; children, Lorelei (David) Cyrocki, James (Melissa) Sullivan, Timothy Sullivan; grandchildren, Emily (Cameron) Cannon, Sarah (Dillon Buck) Cyrocki, Ryan Sullivan, Leah Sullivan, Jessica (Luis Seagroves) Sullivan and Jenna Sullivan; their mother, Christy Sullivan; grandsons, Calvin and Emmett Cannon; special friend and wonderful caretaker, Marla Pino and Jeri's little dog Lola who was always by her side. A Celebration of Jeri's life will take place in June. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.