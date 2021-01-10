Geraldine Murphy

MURPHY, Geraldine A.
passed away January 6, 2021 at the age of 94. Preceded in death by her husband, Daniel H. Murphy Sr.; son, Daniel H. "Buzz" Murphy, Jr.; daughters, Monica Garber and Megan Rufo and grandson, Andrew Sands. Survived by children, Mary Anne, Patrick, Katy, Colleen and Gigi; sisters, Ann Yersavich and Peggy Diehl; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews. Gerry graduated from Ohio Dominican University and worked in social services and real estate for many years. She was active in various ministries at Our Mother of Sorrows Parish. Due to Covid-19 virus, services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to your local food bank.