Geraldine Rogalski

On the evening of Wednesday February 17, 2021, God decided it was time for Geraldine to leave this world and join him in heaven. Born on October 23, 1936, in Ajo, Arizona, to Delbert and Kathryn Rich, Geri was the oldest daughter with five siblings: Lloyd Rich, George Rich, Sandi Miles, Chet Rich and Chuck Rich. Only her brother, Chuck remains with us today. She is survived by her husband, Richard Rogalski; her children, Jackie Manhart and husband Paul Manhart, Diane Fleming and husband Jim Fleming, David Rogalski, Richard Rogalski and wife Kim Rogalski; four grandchildren, Nicholas Rogalski and Allison Kidd, Ethan Rogalski, Allison Manhart and Lindsi Rogalski and two great-grandchildren, Alex Rogalski and Scarlett Rogalski. Geri is also survived by many more children that were adopted in her heart; Veronica Ward, Jeff Cook, Kathi O'Brien, come to mind but there are really far too many to list as the number seemed to grow with every day of her life. These include all her nephews and nieces, grandnephews and grandnieces, cousins, second cousins, and an assortment of children that she came in contact with throughout her life; Geri loved them all and was in turn also loved.