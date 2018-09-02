GERARD, Rose Ann (Beigh)
passed away on August 23, 2018 at home in Tucson, AZ after eight years of coping with Alzheimers. Peacefully surrounded by family. She was born April 4, 1932 in Argos, IN to Everett and Myrtle Beigh. Rose grew up in Bourbon, IN, and graduated from Bourbon High School in 1950. After high school she attended one year at Indiana University in Bloomington, IN. After one year she returned to Bourbon and worked as secretary for the school principle. Rose married Allen Gerard in 1952 in West Lafayette, IN. After Allen graduated from Purdue University they moved to South Bend, IN. By 1970 they had grown tired of the winters and moved to Tucson where Rose managed Diane's card shop, clerked in Misener Pharmacy, and retired from TMC in 1993 as a Pharmacy clerk. They were happily married for 66 years. Rose was a member of Phi Mu Sorority, Order of the Eastern Star, and Catalina United Methodist Church. In addition to being a very loving wife and devoted Mother, Rose enjoyed her 11 grandchildren and 18 great- grandchildren, travel and the U. of. A. basketball games of which was a season ticket holder for 46 years. She attended 33 NCAA Final Four Basketball Championships. She is a past president of the St. Joseph County, IN Pharmacy Auxiliary. She was also president of the Tucson Pharmacy Auxiliary and held an office in the State organization. She enjoyed attending Dixieland Jass Festivals. Rose was preceded in death by her parents, Everett and Myrtle Beigh. She is survived by her spouse, Allen of Tucson, AZ; children, David (Jackie) Phoenix, AZ, Sharon (Michael) Jones, Tucson, AZ, Robin Gerard Colorado Springs, CO, James (Esther) Gerard, Maricopa, AZ; her niece Cindy Peacock South Bend, IN; her nephew, Barry (Ginny) South Bend, IN and her cousin, Leonard (Ginny) Kamp, Berkeley, CA. A Memorial Service will be held at ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 8, 2018. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Tucson Medical Center Foundation for Child Services, or TMC Hospice.