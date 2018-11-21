GERETY, Arlene
77, passed peacefully November 12, 2018. After being diagnosed with Pulmonary Fibrosis she stayed positive and grateful for her life experiences. She and her husband, Dan Gerety, raised their family in Alaska, then moved to Arizona where Dan passed in 2011. Arlene was a dedicated mother, athlete, person of integrity and champion of women's rights and opportunities. She leaves three daughters, four granddaughters and two sisters. A gathering will be at her home in Arizona December 9, 2018. Her daughters ask that in lieu of gifts you spend time with loved ones, hike in the mountains and make a toast to enduring friendships and adventures. Arrangements by VISTOSO FUNERAL HOME.