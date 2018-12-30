GERSTENFELD, Barbara J.
passed away December 15, 2018 after five weeks of fighting septic problems. She was a devoted wife, companion and best friend to her husband of nearly twenty two years. Her love for her children and especially for her grandchildren was readily apparent. She was born on the 20th of December 1931 in Benson, Minnesota to Roma Glee and George Martin Syverson and was always proud of her birthplace. After her graduation from Benson High School, Barbara enrolled at Mcalister College in St. Paul, Minnesota. Post-graduation found her in Great Falls, Montana teaching 3rd graders, meeting and marrying her first husband, Howard Clarke. Three children, Dr. Patricia Clarke, David Clarke, Steve Clarke and sister, Sharon Huber have survived her. Soon after she used her teaching abilities at her church in California. Another move to Arizona in 1992 later resulted in marriage to her present husband, Mel Gerstenfeld in March 1997. Barbara loved her church and cruising vacations, after boarding it did not take long before she knew many other passengers. It is said that she never met a stranger. A Celebration of her Life will be held on Saturday, January 5, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Lutheran Church of the Foothills. Arrangements by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY & CEMETERY.