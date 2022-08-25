Gertrude Rigel

Gertrude Kochansky Rigel of Tucson, AZ, beloved mother of Darrell, grandmother of Ethan, Adam and Ashlee Rigel and great-grandmother of Ambrose and Opehlia Rigel passed away on August 23, 2022. She was predeceased by her husband Geldon Cohen of Montclair, NJ. Described in her high school yearbook as someone who "believed in breaking all precedents", she became a reading disabilities teacher in the Bayonne NJ School System after earning her Bachelors and Masters degrees from New Jersey City University where she served as an adjunct faculty. As an award-winning artist, she moved to Tucson where she served as a docent at the Art Museum and continued to teach pharmacy students on the challenges of medicine usage in the elderly. She will be missed by her family and many friends. Funeral services will be held Friday at King Solomon Cemetery in Clifton, NJ on Friday, August 26, 2022.