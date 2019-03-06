GIACOLETTI, Steven Peter 10/11/1975 - 2/28/2019
With deepest sorrow, we announce that Steven, 43, our beloved son, brother, family member and friend passed away on February 28, 2019. Those who knew Steven will miss his quick wit, humor and gregarious personality. Steven will be missed everyday by his mother, Linda; brother, John Paul (Sabrinia); his loving uncles, aunts, cousins and friends. We know Steven is now with his father, John; grandparents, David and Martha Rico and Victor and Dolores Macias. We LOVE and MISS you and you will forever be in our hearts. Memorial Mass will be held at Most Holy Trinity Church, 1300 N. Greasewood Rd. on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donate to your charity of choice. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY, INC.