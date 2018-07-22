GIBSON, Joyce Marie (Sabo)
passed away on Wednesday, May 16, 2018, after a brave battle against cancer. She was quick to laugh, smart, generous, wonderful with animals, and committed to living a healthy life. For Joyce, any day spent with her family was a joy, and she was fiercely proud of her husband, Ralph Gibson; her sons, Justin White (Flagstaff, AZ) and Jed White (Los Angeles, CA) and her grandchildren, Daniel (20), Briana (16) and Sadie (8). Jed and Justin continue to be inspired by Joyce's strength and confidence, and she lives on in her grandchildren, each of whom delighted in her unconditional love and sense of fun. She was loved, and she will be missed every day.