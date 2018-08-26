GIBSON, Pearle LaVonne
died peacefully surrounded by family on August 14, 2018 just shy of 95 years. She was born in Bonner Springs, Kansas in 1923 to David E. and Minnie Klamm. She and her six siblings were raised on the family farm in Kansas, learning the traditions of their honest, hardworking and loving folks. She worked for TWA before coming to Tucson in 1946. Pearle married Johnny Gibson in 1947 and they were happily married for 63 years. Together they raised four children in an active household. Pearle was thoughtful, supportive and generous. As matriarch of our family, she was a great listener and the voice of reason. She was delighted to share treasured stories with us. She enjoyed outdoor activities, played a heck of a game of ping pong, made the best tamale pie and was an avid Wildcat fan. She and Johnny took the family on memorable vacations and enjoyed decades of happy times at their Mt Lemmon cabin. Pearle was a great cook, skilled at quilting and crafts, an impeccable homemaker and foremost, a loving mother, grandma and trusted friend. By example and with a beautiful smile, she taught us to be the best version of ourselves. We are forever grateful for having her in our lives for so many years. Her family is what she loved most in life, and hers was truly a life well lived. Preceded in death by her loving husband, Johnny; her loving son, Jim Gibson; her parents; her brothers, Everett, Wayne and David; her sisters, Velma, Mae and Stella. Survived by her daughters, Sharon Gibson (Robin) and Marsha Gibson; her son, Steve Gibson (Lucia); proud grandmother of Kimberly Schmieding (Michael), Shauna Smith, Chelsea Mahnk, Kumara Grant, Kevin Gibson and Andrea Swanson (Drew); proud great-grandmother of Tyler, Katelyn, James and Sophia; numerous nieces, nephews and friends that loved her. A Celebration of Pearle's life will be held on Saturday, September 8, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at Bates Mansion, 283 N. Stone Ave., Tucson AZ 85701. In honor of Pearle and in lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to an organization close to your heart.