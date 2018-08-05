GIBSON, Scott Douglas
With sadness we announce that Scott Gibson died on July 31, 2018. He was born June 2, 1956, in Kirksville, MO, to Beverly S. Gibson and the late Everett W. Gibson. He is survived by his mother, Beverly; his wife, Brooke Schweitzer; children, Callie and Clay (Stacey); stepson, Triston; grandson, August; brothers, Greg (Jenny), Bart and Paul; sister, Erin (Rex); stepmom, Bonnie and many more family members and friends. He was a graduate of Tucson High and the UofA, was top of his class at Capital Law School in Columbus, Ohio, and he practiced law for more than 35 years. Scott enjoyed his community involvement. Among other roles, he was a Fiji, a Conquistador, a past board member of the Interfaith Coalition for the Homeless, Tucson Parks Foundation, and YMCA, and a past president and board member of SALA. Scott loved to cook: for family and friends, St. Mark's Presbyterian Church, Kiddie Kampout, Beast Feast, for anyone anywhere. His dream was to own a food truck in Mexico. Everyone knew him for his kind words, generosity, and smile, and he was always most proud of his kids. His family thanks everyone for the love returned to him during his last few days. A Celebration of his life will be held Saturday, August 25, 2018 10:00 a.m., at St. Mark's Presbyterian Church, 3809 E. 3rd Street, Tucson 85616. Gifts of remembrance may be made to The Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona or St. Mark's Presbyterian Church. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Avalon Chapel.