GIGAX, John Henry
Born March 28, 1937 passed away on August 13, 2018. He was preceded in death by parents, Milton E. and Regina (Dawson) Gigax; granddaughter, Anna Martin, and sister-in-law, Alice Gigax. John is survived by his wife, Sue; children, Jennifer (David) Lichtsinn, Amy (Jeff) Martin and Michael (Jennifer) Gigax; his grandchildren, Katrin and Andrew Lichtsinn; Jack and Sydney Martin; Bradley, Matthew, and Ryan Gigax. John was born in Toledo, OH, to Milton and Regina Gigax, the 2nd of eight children. He received his undergraduate degree from Case Western, and his medical degree from The Ohio State University, and served in the U.S. Air Force as a flight surgeon during the Vietnam War. After his separation from the service as a Lt. Col., he joined the medical offices of Thomas-Davis, Tucson, where he practiced Urology until his retirement in 1996. He enjoyed learning about life from his patients, and found ways to bring humor into his practice. In accordance with his wishes, a Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, August 25, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. Desert Hope Lutheran Church, 7474 E. Speedway In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in John's memory to: Desert Hope Lutheran Church - http://www.deserthope.org/giving or Hospice Services/Peppi's House (Tucson Medical Center Foundation) - https://tmcfoundation46605.thankyou4caring.org/ Arrangements by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY AND CEMETERY.