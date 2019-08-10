FRANCO, Gilbert
89, passed away peacefully on July 26, 2019, surrounded by family. He was born in Bisbee in 1929 and moved to Tucson as a teenager to Barrio Hollywood. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lillian and sons, Gil and John. Gilbert was a proud marine in the Korean War with Easy Company and a member of the Marine Corp League and American Legion, where he loved to go dancing. He was a member of the Tucson Mountain Men and participated in many rodeo parades, camps and rendezvous. Gilbert was a naturalist artist, loving the desert and a collector of all things old, rusted, Native American, Western, bottles, gourds, devil claws and turned them into unique windchimes, birds and Native American art. He had a deep love for all animals and rescued many. Gilbert's giving spirit was as infectious as the jokes and pranks he played on everyone. His kind and gentle nature endeared him to all who knew him. He is survived by his daughters, Cindy, Lanette, Debbie and sons, Rick and David; 17 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and first wife, Delia. A Celebration of his life will be held Sunday, August 18, 2019 at the American Legion Post #68 at 11:00 a.m. He will be lovingly remembered and deeply missed. Arrangements by DESERT ROSE HEATHER MORTUARY.