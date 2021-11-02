 Skip to main content
Gilbert Islas

In Loving Memory of

ISLAS, Gilbert Gomez

12/12/1961 - 11/1/2016

Gone too soon!

Can't believe it's been five years since your passing.

Thank you for all your love

and wonderful memories.

We think of you every day

and thank God for you.

You will live in our hearts forever!

Your loving wife, Kathy

and family

