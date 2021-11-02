Gilbert Islas

In Loving Memory of
ISLAS, Gilbert Gomez
12/12/1961 - 11/1/2016
Gone too soon!
Can't believe it's been five years since your passing.
Thank you for all your love
and wonderful memories.
We think of you every day
and thank God for you.
You will live in our hearts forever!
Your loving wife, Kathy
and family
