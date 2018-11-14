GILBERT, Marilee Leitzman
77, of Tucson, AZ, passed away peacefully at home October 30, 2018 after a bout with cancer. Loving mother, sister, and grandmother, she was an accomplished artist who loved the outdoors, fishing, hunting, prospecting, horses, and animals large and small. An avid reader, she was well versed in the sciences, history, popular culture, and many of the mysteries of human knowledge. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, had a witty sense of humor, and a memorable laugh. In addition to her art, she achieved success during her varied career as an Arabian horse breeder, German shepherd breeder, bank mortgage manager, antiques dealer, and property manager. Born in Indiana, she moved to Southern California with her first husband, Gerald (Jerry) Curry. While there, she was connected to a historical event when she became the owner of the last foal sired by the Arabian stallion Witez II. He was perhaps the most renowned of the nearly 1100 horses rescued by forces under General Patton in a surrender prearranged with German forces in charge of their care. She married her second husband, F.X. Gilbert in Virginia City, Nevada, and they lived in Reno for many years. Throughout their time together, they had many adventures and also lived in many different states. She is survived by her son, Jerry; daughter, Leslie; sisters, Karen, Betty and Susie; brother, Bob; stepdaughter, Vanessa; stepson, Andy; ten grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded into rest by her parents, Ernie and Mabel; by her son, David and both of her former husbands. She will always be both deeply missed and celebrated. Memorial Service to be held at 1:30 p.m., Sunday, November 18, 2018 at ANGEL VALLEY FUNERAL HOME, 2545 N. Tucson Blvd., 85716.