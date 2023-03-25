After a protracted battle with cancer, Gilbert Rendon Romero (often known as Boy, Gil, or Gilly), was called home on March 11, 2023 in Tucson, AZ at the age of 72 to join his parents Gilbert and Olga Romero, family and friends who have already passed on. Gilbert is survived by his wife Christine Ochoa, whom he married 51 years ago, along with his children, grandchildren, tíos, tias, cousins, brothers, sister, nieces, nephews, and friends. Gilbert loved his wife deeply and together they had many laughs over the years. Gilbert was playful and kind, he loved all his family, and kept us all on our toes. Gilbert was born in the summer of 1951 in Tucson, Arizona and during his 72 years, he had a lot of fun growing up and living la vida with friends and family throughout Tucson and beyond. Gilbert was a hard worker becoming an accomplished Journeyman Plumber Pipefitter. Gilbert's career led him to travel throughout Arizona and as far as Louisiana before working a long career with the City of Tucson Water Department. Following his retirement, Gilbert spent his time doing things he enjoyed with the people he loved. Gilbert showed amazing strength and determination thorough out his life. Gilbert was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and we are grateful for the gift of time enjoyed together. We have such sorrow missing Gilbert, but his strength is our strength and we carry his love with us everyday until we can be reunited with him again. Memorial services will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers or gifts, please consider donations to the American Cancer Society or Southern Arizona Humane Society. Cremation arrangements coordinated with Neptune Society.