 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gilbert Salas

Gilbert Salas

  • Updated

SALAS, Gilbert Martinez

In honor of my dad, Gilbert Martinez Salas, who passed away six months ago, I wanted to write to his hometown of Tucson, Arizona. Due to Covid restrictions, the funeral in Reno, Nevada was very small and no memorial has been planned yet.There are many family members in Tucson, and I wanted everyone to have a chance to see an obituary or his funeral.On September 8, 2020 at Stanford Hospital in Palo Alto, CA, my dad passed away from cardiogenic shock. He had been strong for so long, but his body was ready to sleep eternally. He is missed dearly by his wife, son, daughters, grandchildren, and great- grandchildren. He is also dearly missed by his sisters and their families. I also know many cousins were heartbroken to hear of his passing. My dad was very close with his loved ones in Tucson and San Jose, CA. You all meant a lot to him. He spoke fondly of his childhood memories. Thank you all for blessing his life. Arrangements by MOUNTAIN VIEW, Reno, NV.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News