Gilbert Salas

In honor of my dad, Gilbert Martinez Salas, who passed away six months ago, I wanted to write to his hometown of Tucson, Arizona. Due to Covid restrictions, the funeral in Reno, Nevada was very small and no memorial has been planned yet.There are many family members in Tucson, and I wanted everyone to have a chance to see an obituary or his funeral.On September 8, 2020 at Stanford Hospital in Palo Alto, CA, my dad passed away from cardiogenic shock. He had been strong for so long, but his body was ready to sleep eternally. He is missed dearly by his wife, son, daughters, grandchildren, and great- grandchildren. He is also dearly missed by his sisters and their families. I also know many cousins were heartbroken to hear of his passing. My dad was very close with his loved ones in Tucson and San Jose, CA. You all meant a lot to him. He spoke fondly of his childhood memories. Thank you all for blessing his life. Arrangements by MOUNTAIN VIEW, Reno, NV.