Gilbert Sutton

passed on March 8, 2021. He is survived by his sister, Martha Doran of Ventura, CA - he called her Doc, and her husband, Gary - he called him Coach. Gil's favorite nickname for himself was George. He was born in Murray, Kentucky, earning him the family nickname of The Kentucky Colonel. Yet his favorite chicken place, hands down, was a Lucky Wishbone in Tucson. The family moved to Tucson in 1958, when he was still a toddler. Gil loved Tucson and except for a short stint in the Army and to Louisiana, he was Mr. Tucson his entire life. He was an avid reader of the obituaries, calling family members to offer comfort and going to many memorial services. Gil's wealth of knowledge about the many people he knew in and around Tucson garnered him an honorary role on the planning committee for his High School Reunion (Palo Verde Class of 1976) in 2016. He loved that 40th reunion and was starting to talk about the one for this year. Gil certainly lived his life his way, outside the lines, yet he was always ready with a laugh, a joke, an imitation of some crazy commercial, or a song to share. He had a good voice; he was a good actor, had an ear for dialogue, for impressions and he loved memorizing telemarketing scripts. He was often asked to play the role of Santa and his all-time favorite was being an extra at Old Tucson. Gil was such a rich character. Per his request, no services are being held but you can remember him by ordering something from Lucky Wishbone and watching his favorite movie…The Shawshank Redemption. Donations in his memory can also be made to either La Frontera (https://lafronteraaz.org) or Bridges at St. Mary's (https://www.carondelet.org/services/psychiatry), two places that loved him and helped care for him on his Earth journey.