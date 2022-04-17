Gilberta Pierson

Guth Pierson, Gilberta

March 28, 1930 - Nov. 24, 2021

Tucson native Gilberta Guth Pierson, author of a memoir detailing her experience as the wife of a fighter jet pilot during the Korean and Vietnam wars and an employment counselor for Southeast Asian refugees, died Nov. 24, 2021 after a brief illness, her four children at her side. She was 91.

In "The Fighter Pilot's Wife," Gilberta documents her experience raising four children on military bases while supporting her husband's career as an Air Force pilot.

After her children were grown, Gilberta earned a master's degree in career counseling at Dominican College in San Rafael, CA. Working for Catholic Charities in San Francisco in the early 1980s, she developed an employment program that helped refugees from war-torn Southeast Asia adapt their credentials and skills into the American workforce. She later headed the employment program at the Human Needs Center in Novato, CA. She was credentialed as a Nationally Certified Career Counselor and earned an award from the California Career Development Association. She retired in 1995.

Giberta was born March 28, 1930, in Tucson to Gilbert Cosulich and Mary Lesley. Dorothy Theresa Cosulich's name was legally changed by her mother to Gilberta, after her father. Her parents split and Gilberta was raised by her maternal grandparents, Harry and Theresa Lesley, and extended family.

She attended University of Arizona, Tucson. A member of the Tri Delta Sorority, she earned a degree in education and was listed in the 1950-1951 edition of Who's Who Among Students in American Universities and Colleges.

On graduation, Gilberta landed a job teaching at the elementary school on Williams Air Force Base. It was while at a dance at the officers' club that Gilberta met Joseph Raymond Guth. They married in 1953.

Joe, a decorated Air Force pilot who later worked in property management, passed in 1998. Gilberta remarried in 2002 to Howard Joseph Pierson, also a decorated Air Force pilot who served numerous tours in Vietnam. Howard died in 2013.

Gilberta is survived by her children, Joseph Guth, of Sausalito; John Guth, of Mission Viejo, and spouse Anna Zheng; Lesley Guth, of Vallejo, and spouse Bruce Leavitt; and Daniel Guth, of Petaluma, and spouse Joanne Guth; grandchildren, Anna, Joseph, Mira, August, Dylan and Nicole. She has a half-sister, Charlotte Cosulich of Sacramento, and was preceded in death by half-sister Donna Cosulich of Tucson.

Funeral services were private and due to the pandemic, a mass and memorial are pending. Memorial donations may be made in the name of Gilberta Guth Pierson to the National Military Family Association's Spouse Scholarship Program, www.militaryfamily.org, or the Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund, www.fallenheroesfund.org

Arrangements were by Valley Memorial Park Cemetery and Funeral Home, Novato, CA.

