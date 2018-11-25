GIRARD, James David
Jim was born in Philadelphia on May 1, 1944 and raised in Pitman, New Jersey. He died in his sleep on November 12, 2018 with his wife of 50 years, Linda (nee Sauler) by his side. Jim and Linda made their home in Tucson, Arizona in 1988. Jim is survived by his loving family, sisters-in-law, Phyllis Sauler (Jerry Anton), Carol Sauler and Millie Wurdeman (Bob); nieces, Terri Sauler Moncilovich, Lisa Girard Collins, Melissa Buggy (Josh) and Natalie Leggoe; nephews, Stephen Girard (Erin) and Ron Sauler (Renee). He is predeceased by his best friend "brother" Ralph Sauler of Woodbury, N.J.; nephews, Ralph and Scott Sauler. Contributions in Jim's memory may be made to Tucson Interfaith HIV/AIDS Network (TIHAN), 2660 N. 1st Ave., Tucson, AZ 85719 or to St. Mark's UMC, 1431 W. Magee Rd., Tucson, AZ 85704. No service is planned. Cremation by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Avalon Chapel.