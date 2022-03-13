Gisela Jernigan

Gisela died peacefully at Tucson Medical Center Sunday, February 27, 2022. She was born Gisela Brashear in Livonia, Michigan to William W. Brashear and Gisela H. Brashear, and moved to Arizona when she was 18. She is survived by her husband, Wes; her sons, Marcus, Kevin, Thomas and Alan as well as her daughter-in-law, Kelsey; her two granddaughters, Cora and Alma and her nephew, William Broen. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, William R. Brashear and her sister, Margot Broen. Despite a life of difficulty resulting from severe rheumatoid arthritis beginning when she was 18, her accomplishments are substantial. In addition to being a mother to four sons she took three degrees at the University of Arizona including a master's degree in library science and a doctorate in Language, Reading and Culture. She became an expert in children's literature and taught courses in Southwestern Children's literature at the University of Arizona. She was the author of a half dozen children's books including "One Green Mesquite Tree", "Agave Blooms Just Once", and "Sonoran Seasons". Several of her books won important awards including "Arizona Author of the Year" from the Arizona Libraries Association. She was fluent in Spanish and had studied Japanese. She also ran the library at Saint Frances Cabrini Parish for many years. Until a few years ago, she led a political book discussion group and a writing group at Antigone Book Store. She has been an inspiration to her family and the many people whose lives she has touched. A Memorial Service will be held at St. Frances Cabrini Church on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Arrangements by EVERGREEN MORTUARY.