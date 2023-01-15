Glady Dorsch

Glady went to be with God on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. She is survived by her five children, Joan, Mike, Kitty, Tricia and Dave; their spouses, 17 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. She was married 62 years to Michael A Dorsch, who predeceased her on August 10, 2010. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed raising her children, volunteering and entertaining. She was a creative woman who enjoyed sewing, making jewelry and doing needlepoint and other crafts. She will be greatly missed by her family and all who knew her. Visitation 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m., Sunday, January 15, 2023, at BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL, 6910 E. Broadway. Mass will be offered 11:00 a.m., Monday, January 16, 2023, at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 1800 N. Camino Pio Decimo. Entombment 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at Holy Hope Mausoleum. Contributions to the Humane Society of Southern Arizona are suggested in lieu of flowers.