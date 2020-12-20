Gladys Selfridge

SELFRIDGE, Gladys Faye
Faye was born on September 27, 1943 in Chickamauga, Georgia. She had one natural sibling, Shirley, and two half siblings, Donna and Michael. She is survived by her husband, Henry, of 60 years plus. Faye and Hank were married on May 18, 1960 and later blessed with four children, Julia, Timothy, Henry III (still born), and Steven. The couple was further blessed with five grandsons and five great-grandsons.
During her working years Faye was a school Cafeteria Manager, food service supervisor at the UofA, and a restaurant manager.
Faye loved reading, the computer, and her family. Faye passed away on December 14, 2020. There will be a Viewing from 10:30 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. followed by a graveside service at the Evergreen Cemetery, Tucson, AZ on Tuesday, December 22, 2020. In lieu of flowers she requests your donation to the Tucson Humane Society. Arrangements by EVERGREEN MORTUARY.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.