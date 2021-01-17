Gladys Sorensen

SORENSEN, Dr. Gladys Elaine
October 17, 1922 - January 3, 2021
Gladys Elaine Sorensen passed away on January 3, 2021 in Tucson, Arizona. Gladys was born October 17, 1922 to Victor and Christine Heide Sorensen in Rockville Nebraska. She is survived by her sister, Jane Pinckert; one niece and four nephews, a sister-in-law and numerous great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother who served as a nurse in WWI, her father, and brother.
Her commitment to caring for others led to a career in nursing and nursing education. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing from the University of Nebraska, a Master's Degree in Nursing and a Public Health Nursing Certificate from the University of Colorado. In 1964 she earned the Doctor of Education degree from Teacher's College, Columbia University.
After five years of clinical nursing positions, she accepted a teaching position at the University of Colorado School of Nursing. In 1958 she joined the newly established baccalaureate nursing program at the University of Arizona. During the following years, she demonstrated excellence in nursing education, nursing research and nursing leadership. She served as Professor of Nursing from 1958-1967 teaching baccalaureate and graduate nursing students. She was acknowledged by colleagues, students and alumni as an excellent teacher in both classroom and clinical settings. She served as a mentor to many faculty and alumni.
She became the second Dean of the University of Arizona College of Nursing in 1967, a position she held until her retirement as Dean Emerita and Professor Emerita in 1986. Dean Sorensen guided the evolution of the College of Nursing in developing baccalaureate and graduate programs. During her tenure as Dean, graduate education in the College, particularly the PhD program was recognized throughout the world for excellence in nursing research. She was instrumental in the establishment of Beta Mu Chapter, Sigma Theta Tau International. Her professional accomplishments included numerous publications in professional journals. She served on the Editorial Board of the Journal of Nursing Education.
Dr. Sorensen's leadership in national nursing organizations helped shape the future of nursing and nursing education. She held leadership positions in the Council of Baccalaureate and Higher Degree Programs of National League for Nursing, the Western Council on Higher Education, and the American Association of Colleges of Nursing. On the state level, Dr. Sorensen held many leadership positions throughout her career and was recently honored by the Arizona Nursing Association as part of its Year of the Nurse recognition.
Among her many accomplishments, she was inducted as a Fellow of the American Academy of Nursing. In 1985, she was elected as President of this prestigious organization, and in 2002 she was named a "Living Legend" of the Academy, a significant professional accolade. In recognition of all her accomplishments and contributions to the profession, Dr. Sorensen was awarded an Honorary Doctorate from the University of Nebraska Medical Center.
In addition to her professional accomplishment, Dr. Sorensen participated actively in community service in the Tucson area. She was a Board member of the Pima Council on Aging and an Elder at St. Mark's Presbyterian Church.
In her long and full life, Gladys Sorensen loved her family, honored her friends, lived her faith, and served the nursing profession with distinction. We who benefited from her commitment to nursing and nursing education are fortunate to have her as a role model.
A memorial service will be planned when safety permits.
At the suggestion of her family, memorial gifts can be made to the University of Arizona College of Nursing, Saint Mark's Presbyterian Church Tucson, The University of Nebraska College of Nursing, or the charity of your choice. Arrangements by DESERT ROSE HEATHER MORTUARY.