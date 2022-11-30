Glanalyn Elrey

Glenalyn Marshall Elrey was born January 23, 1931 in Helper, Utah, to Joseph Hyrum Marshall and Marie Roseberry. She graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in Los Angeles, California in 1950 and married Arthur William Elrey, Jr., on August 22, 1950 in St. George, Utah. Lyn attended dental assistant school and worked for several dentists throughout her career. Bill and Lyn started their family in 1951, and relocated to Arizona soon thereafter, where they lived the rest of their lives. Lyn kept an immaculate home, worked in dental offices, and raised four children while Bill worked to support the family. They were both known for their kindness in their Tucson community and their service in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. They served four missions for the church: Lagos and Aba Nigeria, Tulsa Oklahoma, and The Nauvoo Illinois Visitor Center, as well as countless hours of service in the local congregation. They loved to spend time with their children and grandchildren, who all cherish their memories and legacy. Bill passed away in 2010, and Lyn spent her final years near her daughter in Sierra Vista, Arizona. She passed away peacefully in her sleep on Thanksgiving morning, November 24, 2022. We are comforted by our memories and by Lyn's faith in eternal families. She loved "I Have a Dream," a song by ABBA that got her through her challenges in Africa: "I believe in angels Something good in everything I see; I believe in angels And when I know the time is right for me I'll cross the stream- I have a dream." We know she has finally crossed the stream to rest with her beloved Bill. Lyn is survived by her children Lyndi (Mark Drews), Sam (Elaine), Marti (Ralph Mayberry), and Matthew (Lorelyn); 30 grandchildren (Posts, Laytons, Drews, Elreys, and Mayberrys); 77 great-grandchildren, and 7 great-great-grandchildren. A funeral service will be held Saturday, December 3rd at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints chapel (1655 Avenida del Sol) in Sierra Vista; gathering at 11am, service at 12:00 noon. Lyn will be interred December 10th in Logan, Utah, next to Bill. Arrangements by Hatfield Funeral Home in Sierra Vista, Arizona.