GLASSER, Robert F.
101, of Tucson, AZ born June 15, 1917, passed away August 8, 2018 surrounded by family. Robert served in the Army Air Corps in World War II. He worked for Southern Pacific Railroad 39 years in the engineering department, retiring in 1979. He is survived by son, Robert H. Glasser (Joy); daughter, Linda Bearden (Jim); son-in-law, Larry Ruhl. His wife, Harriet and daughter, Patricia Ruhl preceded him in death in 2000. Also surviving are seven grandchildren, Brett Glasser, Candy Goedert, Robert J. Glasser, Brian Ruhl, Kelli Hornack, Kristen Marcel, Paul Bearden and ten great-grandchildren. There will be a life celebration for Pop at the Glasser's at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 11, 2018.