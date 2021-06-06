Glendon Overstreet

Glen was employed for 40 years as an insurance claims adjuster in KY and AZ. He held a variety of jobs throughout his life, also working at several automobile dealerships in management positions in body shops and service departments. After "retirement", he worked part-time as a handyman and driver for visually impaired individuals at SAAVI, until the age of 78.

He was the last surviving Charter Member of the Tucson Breakfast Lions Club, founded in 1957, and was also a Charter Member of the South Lexington Lions Club in 1964 in KY, serving as committee chair for numerous fundraising and service programs and holding the offices of Secretary, Vice President and President of both clubs. One of his greatest joys in life was helping others, and he cherished his time as a member of Lions International, whose motto is simply, "We Serve".

A proud member of the Tucson Jaycees and Vigilantes since 1970, Glen participated in the "Old West Welcoming" of many dignitaries to Tucson and worked security at the Tucson La Fiesta de los Vaqueros Rodeo for many years. He also delighted in helping to host unsuspecting out-of-town couples who were "arrested" on the highway each year to become the annual "Welcome Travelers" for the rodeo festivities.