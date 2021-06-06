Glendon Overstreet

OVERSTREET, Glendon "Abe"
Passed peacefully into eternal life at the Southern Arizona VA Hospital in Tucson, Arizona on April 26, 2021, at the age of 93. Born in Harrodsburg, KY on January 3, 1928, to Onias and Blanche (Cole) Overstreet. Preceded in death by his parents and sister, Lowana Overstreet, and his beloved wife of 51 years, Jeanie Overstreet. Also predeceased by uncle, LaFon Cole; aunts, Garnie Cole Hayden Fields and Evelyn (Cole) Johnson; uncle, Condit Johnson and cousin, Wendell Johnson. Survived by son, Kip Overstreet and daughter, Glenna Jean Overstreet, both of Tucson, AZ; first cousins, William Elton Johnson, Franklin Cole and Mary Jo Cole Rogers of KY, and many 2nd, 3rd and 4th generation cousins in KY and TX. He is also survived by his beloved Chihuahua, Peanut.
Graduated from McAfee HS in Harrodsburg, KY. A WWII veteran, he served in the Army for 14 months before hardship sent him home to KY to care for his father and help manage the family farm. We wish to send a very special note of gratitude to the VA Hospital staff -- Dr. Ceballos, Nurse Howard and Linda Baker with TeleHealth for your unending care and concern for his welfare over the years. We are also grateful for the compassion and love of the ICU and Step-Down Unit staff and Father Jose Luis Ferroni, who comforted and helped to transition Dad into God's arms in the last days. Dad always felt honored to be among those who cared for service members no matter the sacrifice or length of service.
Glen was employed for 40 years as an insurance claims adjuster in KY and AZ. He held a variety of jobs throughout his life, also working at several automobile dealerships in management positions in body shops and service departments. After "retirement", he worked part-time as a handyman and driver for visually impaired individuals at SAAVI, until the age of 78.
He was the last surviving Charter Member of the Tucson Breakfast Lions Club, founded in 1957, and was also a Charter Member of the South Lexington Lions Club in 1964 in KY, serving as committee chair for numerous fundraising and service programs and holding the offices of Secretary, Vice President and President of both clubs. One of his greatest joys in life was helping others, and he cherished his time as a member of Lions International, whose motto is simply, "We Serve".
A proud member of the Tucson Jaycees and Vigilantes since 1970, Glen participated in the "Old West Welcoming" of many dignitaries to Tucson and worked security at the Tucson La Fiesta de los Vaqueros Rodeo for many years. He also delighted in helping to host unsuspecting out-of-town couples who were "arrested" on the highway each year to become the annual "Welcome Travelers" for the rodeo festivities.
Arriving in Tucson in 1970 with a buzz cut and clean-shaven, he let his hair, beard and mustache grow to compete in a contest for the rodeo. When he shaved his mustache, his uncanny resemblance to Abraham Lincoln was revealed for the first time. This was his claim to fame for many years as he portrayed President Lincoln at events and school functions. As he aged, we always said this is what Lincoln would have looked like if he had lived longer. When the beard began to turn white, his persona switched to Uncle Sam, and he volunteered for many years with the Tucson Parks and Recreation's Annual Tour for Tucson's Children 4th of July cycling event. Many great memories came from his portrayal of these two individuals.
Glen coached women's softball, and the "Honest Abe" resemblance lead to many years of various teams named "Abe's Babes". He expressed that his greatest honors were coaching and watching Glenna play softball and being asked to coach his wife and the other ladies on the 60+ team qualified for the National Senior Olympic Games in Orlando, FL in 1999. Abe was a regular fixture at UofA women's volleyball, basketball and softball games. He loved the Wildcats, both Arizona and Kentucky. An athlete in his youth, his love of sports was always on display and he never missed an opportunity to give coaching advice where he felt it was needed.
Although he was not able to reach his goal of living to 105 years, his 93 years on this earth were lived to the fullest and his positive attitude was infectious. He loved to tell everyone his favorite quote, "Live each day and make it a masterpiece!". Dad lived a full and happy life and he was fortunate to have remained mentally sharp until the end.
Kip and Glenna want to thank all who expressed condolences and offered assistance. His wishes for cremation were honored, and we will also honor his request for a "Big Shindig!" to celebrate his life. We have delayed the planning of this celebration until later in the year to allow everyone to attend in person. If you are interested in receiving an invitation, please contact Glenna at goverstreet@dcemail.com.