Glendon Richards

RICHARDS, Glendon Lee, Jr.
August 20, 1941 - January 18, 2021
Glen was born in San Diego, California, but Arizona was his home. Upon graduation from Hayden High School, he went to the University of Arizona where he received a B.S. degree in civil engineering and M.S. degree in engineering mechanics. Glen worked in design and construction management in the Middle East, Fort Worth, Honolulu, Los Angeles, Phoenix and Tucson.
Glen was preceded in death by his parents and his brother. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Sharon Richards; his remarkable aunt, Patricia Fuson (Bud) of California; two children from a previous marriage, three grandchildren, one great- grandson and many wonderful cousins and cherished friends.
A true intellectual and perfectionist, Glen will be fondly remembered for his thought provoking political lectures, sense of humor, computer savvy, explanation of Bernouilli's principle in fluid dynamics, skill at competitive trap shooting, love of beagles, the outdoors, and for grilling one of the best steaks in town.
One-month shy of being a seven year survivor of an emergency aortic dissection, Glen was unable to beat the coronavirus though he fought it with all the strength he had. No compromise just doing it his way.
A private service to honor Glen will be held at a later date. If you wish to honor his memory please consider a donation to the Humane Society of Southern Arizona, the Pima County Animal Care Center or to a charity of your choice. Arrangements by DESERT ROSE HEATHER MORTUARY.