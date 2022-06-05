Bowen, Dr. Glenn

With great sadness, we announce the passing of Dr. Glenn Hamel Bowen. After a bought with cancer, Glenn died on May 20, 2022.

Glenn Bowen was born January 26, 1933, near Little Rock, Arkansas. His mother, Gertha Bowen, was a school teacher. His father, John Bowen, worked at the Arkansas Democrat Newspaper.

Glenn received his Bachelor's Degree in Music from the Univ. of Arkansas, and both his Master's & Doctorate Degrees from the Eastman School of Music.

Glenn was Professor of Clarinet at University of Wisconsin-Madison 1961-1992. He was a founding member of The Wingra Woodwind Quintet, a faculty ensemble at UW-Madison. Glenn was Principal Clarinet in the Madison Symphony Orchestra, and received the Madison Symphony Distinguished Service Award.

In 2002, he moved to Tucson and loved living there.

Glenn's surviving family: wife Winifred Bowen, brother John Bowen, sons David and John Bowen, and grandchildren Hannah Bowen, Michael Bowen, Angela Bowen, Margaret Bowen, and Nathan Bowen.

Glenn will be laid to rest in Tucson, AZ. Oasis Cremation and Funeral Care

