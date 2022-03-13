Glenn Gigstad

Glenn passed away March 7, 2022. He is loved by all who knew him and will be remembered forever for his quick wit, dry sense of humor, storytelling, excellent impressions of Rodney Dangerfield, various muppets and family members, and being a great listener. His deep Christian faith informed his life and his kindness was legendary. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Peggy Gigstad; son, Gavin Gigstad; daughter, Chelsea (Charlie) Stanton; adoring grands, Andrew Gigstad, Ellie Stanton, and Vance Stanton; brother, Wally (Barbara) Gigstad; 17 dearly loved nieces and nephews, 31 great-nieces and nephews, wonderful cousins, Aunts Audni Wesch and Jordice Browning, as well as many friends who are like family. He joins his mom, Arlene Swanson; dad, Guldbrand (Fran) Gigstad and brother-in-law, Terry Greene. Born and raised in Bisbee, AZ, he graduated from NAU for his BA in Communications and Masters in Educational Leadership. He worked at KGUN-TV for 10 years. He was with the University of Arizona for 26 years as a video producer, traveling to Africa, the Middle East, Mexico and many trips to exotic Yuma for the College of Agriculture. Although, the video he did for his brothers 40th birthday, including man on the street interviews in Bisbee's Brewery Gulch and The Bashful Bandit biker bar, was his favorite. A Funeral Mass will be held at St Pius X Catholic Church in Tucson on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. with Visitation beginning at 9:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Youth on Their Own. He left this world in perfect peace, without pain, after a short illness, surrounded by his family. He told us not to be sad, that he trusted God, and he was going to hug his mom and dad, play tennis with life-long friend Billy Hicks, and watch over us always.