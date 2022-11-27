Glenn passed away peacefully on November 18th, 2022. He died from Multiple Myeloma and Dementia. Glenn was known for his honesty, integrity, and dry wit. His family moved from Minneapolis when he was 5. He graduated from Catalina High in 1958, joined the Air Guard, and attended the University of Arizona. He married Lee Ann Ferguson in 1961 and had 2 children, Amy and Trey. They divorced in 1985. Glenn met his 2nd wife, Lolly, in 1993 and they married in 2000. Glenn and his 3 partners owned The Mahoney Group Insurance Agency where Glenn was Managing Partner for the Tucson area. In 2000, the partners sold the agency and retired. In 2001, Glenn bought a 53 ft sailboat in France and sailed it across the Atlantic Ocean to Trinidad with some friends. It took 32 days. Glenn kept Los Libres in the Caribbean for the next 7 years. Glenn was a Centurian and a Conquistador. He was the Centurian Event Chairman in 1990 and the Conquistador Tournament Chairman for the Nortel Open in 1996. Glenn was an avid golfer and belonged to Oro Valley (3 hole-in-ones) and White Mountain Country Clubs. Glenn and Lolly divided their time between Pinetop, AZ and Rocky Pt., Mexico. Glenn is survived by his former wife, Lee Ann; daughter Amy; son Glenn Luglan III (aka Trey); grandkids Dean, Sara,and Trevor; wife Lolly; and his dogs Fergus and Gracie. An Open House Celebration of Life will be held at the Oro Valley Country Club on Friday, December 9th from 2pm to 5pm.