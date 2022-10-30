 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gloria Bazil

  Updated

Bebe Bazil, 87, passed away Tuesday, October 18, 2022.  Bebe was born October 8, 1935, in Chicago, IL to her parents, Max and Esther Pieczynski. She is survived by her daughter Andrea (Frank) Lopez and her son Max (Sandy) Bazil.  Preceded in death by her loving husband, William "Bill" Bazil. Bebe and Bill came from Chicago, where they had a fondness for Chicago-style restaurants.  In 1979, they opened Bazil's, where Bebe worked relentlessly and graciously and was the matriarch of the restaurant. Bebe was a wonderful, kind human being, very giving and funny!  She had a contagious laugh and she will be missed by many! Many thanks to Fairwinds Desert Point for the excellent and loving care they gave her over the past two years.

