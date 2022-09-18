Gloria Dulgov

Gloria Lassman Dulgov passed away peacefully on September 3, 2022, at the age of 88, after a brief illness, with her daughter, Beth Bracken, by her side. Born in Brooklyn, New York in 1934, to Bernard and Leah Lassman, she was a 1956 graduate of Juilliard School of Music, with a Bachelor of Science in Piano. Gloria and her then Husband, Gerald Dulgov, moved to Tucson, Arizona. From 1959 until her 1985 move to California, Gloria was an active part of the Tucson, Arizona Music, Art and Theatre and cultural scene with several Workshops, Studios and Theatres, Highlights include co-founding Workshop Center for the Arts, Events and Classes with the Jewish Community center and playing Piano with the Playbox Theater, in Trail Dust Town. After a stint as the Cultural Arts Director for the then "Randolph" Park. She then created and became the Executive Director of "Senior Now Generation", bringing meals and activities to Senior sites in the Tucson and surrounding area. As the founding Executive Secretary of "Council House", she helped bring affordable housing to Seniors by building a new accessible multi-story "Council House" on the former Jewish Community Center site. A resident of Lafayette, California since 1986, she taught Piano privately until her retirement in 2014 at age 80, this time focusing on children. Other career highlights locally include fundraising for "The Wellness Community", ADL," and the Berkeley Jewish Community Center". Her home was always filled with Children and recitals. Her passion for life was equal to her passion for the Arts. It was her goal to share the love of the Arts with everyone, and instilled that in her family in New York, and then her daughter and Grandchildren with that same passion. She also continued to volunteer at the San Francisco Symphony, until age 83. Gloria had a zest for life and always forged new paths ahead of many. Gloria's love for the Arts and her friends and family was apparent throughout her life. She also loved to entertain and would entertain often at her home in Lafayette, California. Gloria is survived by her daughter, Beth Bracken, and grandchildren Andrew Bracken and Benjamin Bracken. She is preceded in death by her parents, and beloved brother Bennett Lassman. A Celebration of Life was held in her honor for immediate friends and family. Memorial contributions in her honor can be given to the "Julliard School of Music", "San Francisco Symphony", and the "San Francisco Contemporary Jewish Museum". Arrangements by Sinai Memorial Chapel, Lafayette, CA.