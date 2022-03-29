 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gloria Izard

Izard, Gloria

Gloria A. (Swanson) Izard, 92, of Vine Grove, KY, formerly of Tucson, AZ, Canton, IL and Clinton, IA, died surrounded by loved ones Tuesday, March 22nd.

Born December 25th, 1929, in Clinton, IA, the daughter of Robert and Leona Swanson, she married Robert "Tut" Izard in 1952. She was preceded in death by both her parents, her husband, her 2 sons, David S. and Robert A., her daughter Carrie Izard Richardson, and her brother, Robert Swanson and sister, Mary Rhoads.

Survivors include a son, Martin K. (Kelly) of Vine Grove, 4 granddaughters, Alysis (JJ) Morrissey, Lindsey Richardson, Dannielle Embry and Bailey Izard; 3 great grandchildren, Peyton Izard-Parker, Avery Morrissey and Owen Morrissey, and a son-in-law David Richardson.

Cremation Rites have been accorded. A Visitation is planned for March 29th, from 5:00 PM until 6:00 PM at Chism Family Funeral home in Vine Grove, KY. Graveside services at Hyatt Cemetery in Rural Cuba, IL will be held on April 9th at 1:00 PM with Oaks-Hines Funeral home in Canton, IL handling the service.

