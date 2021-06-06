Gloria Jacobs

age 98, passed away peacefully at home in Tucson, surrounded by her family on June 4, 2021. Born in New York City September 5, 1922 to Saul and Rose (Sadowsky) Greenman. Married to Harold Jacobs (d. 1995). Gloria is survived by sons and daughters-in-law: John and Mary Ann of Tucson, Ken and Phillipa of Santa Monica and Jim and Debra of Tucson; her grandchildren, Stephanie Schwab (John), Dannielle Wheeler, Michael Jacobs, Amanda Hall (Landon) and Alex Marts, as well as her great-grandchildren, Presley Hall and Brendan and Matt Schwab, Kiera Hensley, Oriana Dapello and many nieces and nephews will miss and remember her loving and generous presence in their lives. She was a proud alum of Tucson High and the UofA and a lifelong Wildcat fan. Her presence in McKale will be sorely missed. Now that she is at rest, her family hopes love will fill everyone with the incredible joy she felt for life. Long live the beauty that comes down and through and on to us all. Services will be at EVERGREEN MORTUARY in Tucson with Rabbi Stephanie Aaron to officiate. Contributions may be made in her honor to Planned Parenthood.