Gloria King

Gloria was surrounded by loved ones when she peacefully passed away. She was a loving mother, proud of her many accomplishments in life but most proud of her children and grandchildren, Marie Huff (Ken), Julie McGinn (Brian), Yvonne Dooley (Richard), Gary King (Kathy), David King (Kim), Mike McClure (Jenny). Grandchildren, Shannon, Mallory, Rebecca, Matthew, Beth, Derek and great-grandchildren, Wyatt, Jacob and Emery. She requested no services but contributions to Friends of Pima Animal Care Center would make her happy as she loved all animals. Gloria lived and loved with her entire heart. Rest in paradise mom, your spirit will always be with us. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOME, Dodge Chapel.