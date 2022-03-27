Gloria León

León, Gloria Norma Morales

Gloria Norma Morales León passed away February 8, 2022 at the age of 91. She was born on April 24, 1930 in Tucson, Arizona.

Gloria was a graduate of Tucson High School class of 1948. She took great pride in her work at Southern Arizona Bank, Thomas-Davis Clinic, as a tax preparer and she retired at the age of 80 from Tucson Medical Center.

Her intelligence, wit and lifelong love of learning will be remembered by all who knew her. Our Mom loved reading, Broadway Musicals, yellow roses and bunnies, but most of all she loved her family.

Gloria is survived by her daughters Patricia Gonzales (Gilbert), Sylvia Palacios (Arnold), Cynthia Harrington and Mary Kirschenbaum (Mickey), seven grandchildren Clarisa, Gabe, Sofia, Nicolas, Olivia, Sabine and Joel, four great grandchildren Gabriel, Paloma, Marcel and Lucia, her sisters Annie, Irma, Cecilia, Toni and her brother Eugene.

Our heartfelt thanks to Laura, Idalí and Mavy for their loving care of our Mom for many years. Burial at Holy Hope Cemetery alongside her mother Mary and Nina Rosario will take place at a private family service.

Arrangements by Funeraria del Angel.