Gloria Morton

On the first anniversary of her death of complications from COVID-19, we celebrate the life of Gloria Isaak Morton. Born on June 30, 1932 in American Falls, Idaho, to Jacob and Rose (Hayter) Isaak, Gloria earned a B.A. in English, with a minor in Botany, from the University of Idaho and an M.A. in English from Texas A&M University. She taught English literature and writing at Texas A&M, the University of Maryland, and the University of Arizona. A lifelong activist for civil rights and social justice, she founded or participated in numerous civil rights and service organizations, notably twice as President of the American Civil Liberties Union of Arizona and on the Tucson Parks and Recreation Commission.