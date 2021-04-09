Gloria Morton

MORTON, Gloria Isaak
On the first anniversary of her death of complications from COVID-19, we celebrate the life of Gloria Isaak Morton. Born on June 30, 1932 in American Falls, Idaho, to Jacob and Rose (Hayter) Isaak, Gloria earned a B.A. in English, with a minor in Botany, from the University of Idaho and an M.A. in English from Texas A&M University. She taught English literature and writing at Texas A&M, the University of Maryland, and the University of Arizona. A lifelong activist for civil rights and social justice, she founded or participated in numerous civil rights and service organizations, notably twice as President of the American Civil Liberties Union of Arizona and on the Tucson Parks and Recreation Commission.
In her 50s, Gloria retired from the University of Arizona and started a new career as an artist. She studied art at Pima College and the University of Arizona and specialized in printmaking. She was a member of the Central Arts Collective, exhibited her work in venues across Tucson, and participated in the Tucson Art Walk from her studio in the historic Menlo Park Barrio.
Gloria is survived by sister, Phyllis Gordon; daughter, Patricia Morton; son, Eric Morton; daughter-in-law, Kellie Delaney; grandchildren, Jonathan, Jacob and Joshua Morton, Sam Lefebvre and Mae Morton-Dutton, and many friends. Please make donations in her name to ACLU of Arizona. Arrangements by HUDGEL'S SWAN FUNERAL HOME.