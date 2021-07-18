Gloria Nansel

of Tucson, AZ was welcomed into Jesus' arms on June 25, 2021. Born August 5, 1942, to Enrique Rodriguez and Christina Franco, in Douglas, AZ. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Joe Pete Nansel; son, Michael (Danna) Nansel; daughter, Marguerite Fimbrez; nine grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and sisters, Patricia Franco, Glorene Franco and Delia (George Ross) Franco. Preceded in death by her mother, Christina; birth father, Enrique; father, Manuel; brother, Enrique "Rico"; sister, Lupita and daughter, Keo. An alumna of Salpointe Catholic HS, Oxford University, PCC and the UofA, as well as a member of Phi Theta Kappa National Honor Society. She played many sports in HS, went on to coach youth football alongside her husband, was a well-known member of the church and was known to be a sports fan like no other. Inspired by her mother, she had an amazing and proud career as a nurse in L&D at TMC, from 1979, until she retired as an RN in the '90s. She got to deliver all of her local grandchildren and so many of her friend's children throughout the years. She loved her family, was an amazing friend, a fantastic cook, generous, loving, funny, strong-willed and beautiful. She could light up the room and there wasn't a place she would go where she wasn't well-known and loved. Her love for others was unmatched and she had a strength that was beyond admired. She raised her children, took part in raising her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and many others; known to all as "Nana." She loved coffee, late nights, long drives, crossword puzzles and spending time with her grandchildren. Gloria will be missed, forever remembered and always in our hearts.