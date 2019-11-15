NELSON, Gloria T. McMillan
Our dearly beloved, beautiful Mother died peacefully with the Lord at 7:00 a.m. on Friday, November 8, 2019 in Tucson, AZ. She was born to Emma B. Riemer in Buffalo, NY on May 3, 1924 on May Street with a midwife attending.
Gloria travelled throughout her life, enjoying not only the National Parks and Olde West Trails in America but also many European Trips with her beloved children and close friends.
She enjoyed reading especially her Bible and Devotionals; singing her favorite hymns at Church, arriving early to hear Billy's melodic Choral Group practice; playing cards with her Church friends; cooking delicious, homestyle dishes; attending Gaslight-musical presentations; watching The Lawrence Welk Show and Wheel of Fortune; and sharing time with her family and friends.
In her younger days, Gloria was the highly acclaimed, co-director of tours as The Activity Director at The Voyager and Far Horizons Retirement Villages. She was a staunch supporter of the Elks Club and the Women's Auxiliary in both California and Arizona. There she tripped the night fantastic with her Ballroom dancing prowess.
She is survived by her son, Fritz Anderson, a very successful furniture-maker, and his supportive wife, Marilyn, and four grown grandchildren and Gloria's loving husband, Denis.
Gloria was preceded in death by her two loving daughters, Sandy Hitchcock and Brenda Anderson.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:00 a.m., on Friday, December 6, 2019 at the Immanuel Presbyterian Church, 9252 E. 22nd Street, Tucson, where she was a long-time member and a plaque in her Honor, will be placed in their Memorial Garden. The Rev John Tittle will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to Shriners Childrens Hospital...call 855-401-4897 or, Hospice de la Luz...call (520) 544-9890. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.