Gloria Rios

Passed away peacefully in her home on May 20, 2021 in Tucson, Arizona. Preceded by her son, David Rios; granddaughter, Grace Rios; brother, Alex Montoya and her parents, Paul and Ida Montoya. Born in Pinos Altos, NM on August 1, 1937, Gloria belonged to the national honor society, the student council and the state chorus while attending Hurley and Cobre high schools in Bayard, NM. Gloria retired from AZ DES in 2003 but her truest calling was as the seamstress and matriarch of our family and community. She was active in the church throughout her life, serving ten years as the president of the Catholic Daughters at St. Monica's parish in Tucson. Gloria had a never-ending love of life. There was an incredibly special and caring nature about her, especially for those in need. She never wasted the opportunity to strike up a lively conversation and was never at a loss for words, good or bad subject matter. She always managed to end on a high note and with a heart-felt laugh or brilliant smile. She is survived by her loving husband, Santiago; sons, Michael, Robert and Edward; adoptive daughters, Virginia and Erica; siblings, Bobby Montoya, Paul and Gloria Montoya, Dolores and Rudy Castillo; uncle, Bobby McDonald; her many grandchildren, great- grandchildren and every other living soul for whom she provided love, shelter and nourishment over the years. Services will be held on Friday, August 20, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at South Lawn Cemetery in Tucson, Arizona. Arrangements by AVENIDAS CREMATION AND BURIAL.