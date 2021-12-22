Gloria Toone

TOONE , Gloria F.

a Tucson resident since 1999, passed on December 13, 2021. She is survived by husband, David Toone and children, Lindsey, Matt, Jason, Cameron, and Morgan—and grandchildren, Tyler, Ashley, and Kennedy.

Gloria was born in Artesia, New Mexico on January 19, 1959 and then immediately delivered to I.J. and Fay Bizzell, amazing parents who created a childhood where Gloria grew to be a smart, loving person who was entirely selfless and always put others' needs above her own. Ask around, people just loved her.

Gloria spent much of her work life as a highly skilled logistics administrator, working on national and international projects in which the responsibility and relationships were highly rewarding. Gloria loved nature. Spotting a cardinal or a Gila monster was a delight. She cultivated roses and other plants. During her last days, she rescued a lame bird and carefully carried it to a wildlife center. She got tremendous joy from her lab Leila and gave her heaps of love.

Gloria was the ultimate family matriarch who knew the needs of her children and grandchildren and was driven to be caring and nurturing to all. As a wife, she was the perfect partner and playful companion. And she kept the calendar, could find anything in the house, could cook or bake anything, organized birthday parties, planned vacations, and was a constant moral and social compass. She gracefully tolerated all imperfections and responded with love. Irreplaceable.