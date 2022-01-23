Glorianne Czudek

CZUDEK, Glorianne Marie

passed away peacefully at her home in Tucson, Arizona on December 27, 2021. She was 87 years old.

Glorianne was the third of four children born to John and Irene Walter, in Grand Rapids, Wisconsin on February 3, 1934.

She grew up in Madison and attended Holy Redeemer School as a child. In 1950, she married Wilbur Krause. They had six children, Gary, Mike, Dan (Connie), Nita (Tim), Terri, Ken, (Kate). They divorced in 1968 and she married Elmore "Ski" Czudek. They moved to Tucson in 1972 and raised two more children, David and Teresa (TJ). Glorianne had 18 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews and step-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son, Gary; husband, "Ski" and grandson, Daylen.

Glorianne enjoyed knitting, cross-stitch, painting, collecting and giving Hallmark ornaments. Christmas was her favorite holiday and she will always be remembered for making boxes of Christmas goodies to share with family and friends. Her personalized, knitted Christmas stockings are cherished by many.