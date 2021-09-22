Glossie Matthews

Tina Matthews passed away suddenly on August 28, 2021 in Tucson, Arizona. She was born in Mississippi in 1946. She graduated from Winslow High School and attended Eastern Arizona College in Thatcher, Arizona, where she met the love of her life, Richard Matthews. They married in 1966, after Richard was drafted to the United States Army. Tina also attended Lamson Business College and earned her certificate in Business and Accounting. She worked for Tucson Unified School District and the University of Arizona. She also worked at Tucson High School from 1984 until her retirement as Attendance Manager in 2003. Tina was well loved and is surely missed by family and friends. She was preceded in death by her mother, Lucille Edwards. She is survived by her husband of nearly 55 years, Richard; daughters, Lisa Matthews and Bongi Bishop (Ross); sons, Richard Matthews II (Reiko) and Darryl Williford; grandchildren, Porsha, Bee, Krystal, Stëphen, Aaliyah and Lashell; great-grandson, Tahj; brother, Arthur John Smith, Jr.; aunt, Sarah Ford (Calvin); several nieces and nephews and many cousins. Please join us for a Zoom Celebration of Life for Tina Matthews through Evergreen Mortuary on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Arrangements by EVERGREEN MORTUARY.