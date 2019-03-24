GOETTSCH, Bill D. June 11, 1930 - March 17, 2019
Bill was born in Mountain Home, AR to Joe and Thelma Goettsch. He graduated from Amarillo High School in 1948. Bill served in the Air Force from 1948 to 1952 as an Aero-Evac Technician. He then attended West Texas State A&M where he earned his Bachelor's degree in 1956. While at WTS A&M, Bill met his future bride, Shirley. They were married in January, 1954. Shirley preceded him in death in 2009 after 55 years of marriage. They have one son, Stuart (Ann-Marie). Bill and Shirley relocated to Tucson, AZ in 1956. Bill began teaching in the TUSD school district in 1956 and continued until retirement in 1986. He received his M.Ed. from the U of A in 1965. Bill and Shirley worked tirelessly for over 20 years to improve the Arizona State Retirement System. Much success was achieved through the combined efforts of them and their many cohorts. In 1994, Bill and Shirley purchased a home in Pinetop, AZ. Bill was very active with the Pinetop Lakes Golf and Country Club until his passing. Every year, he looked forward to opening day. Bill took great pleasure in offering advice and counsel to all that asked. At this time, there are no services planned. Arrangements by HUDGE'S SWAN FUNERAL HOME.