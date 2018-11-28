GOLLOHER, Barbara L. (Brown)
88, Barbara was welcomed to heaven by her husband, Charlie and our dear Lord. Barbara was born in Wheatland, Wyoming on October 5, 1930 and passed away on November 24, 2018. Barbara moved to Tucson when she was five and loved going to the movies at the Fox Theater. She graduated from Amphitheater High School in 1949 and that same year married Charlie. She was the secretary for her husband's plumbing business Golloher Plumbing for 30 years. Barbara loved cooking and baking and showed her love by having family and friends over to enjoy her talents. She is survived by her children, Dorothy (Neil) Bohlman, Charlene (Roy) Wolters, C. Lee (Karen) Golloher and Beverly Bodnar; her sister, Opal Bemis; seven grandchildren, Scherie, Chrystyna, Andrea, Barbara, Sean, Brandon and Larissa; seven great-grandchildren, her dog, Candy; a special adopted son, Sam Freeman Jr. and several nephews and a niece. Barbara was a charter member of El Camino Baptist Church. Please join the family for a Visitation on Saturday, December 1, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY. Funeral Service to begin at 11:00 a.m. with a reception to follow. Memorial donations can be sent to: Global Training Network, P.O. Box 6507, Peoria, AZ. 85385 account 50313.